By Rik Spekenbrink



His fans are outside the hotel. Sing a Serbian song, light a candle and have made banners. From his room, Novak Djokovic forms a heart with his hands. He will be held here until Monday, awaiting his trial to force participation in the Australian Open. But whether he is allowed or required to leave the country, his reputation seems to be taking a new dent because of the affair in Australia.