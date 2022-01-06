Friday, January 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juventus vs. Naples, live minute by minute

by admin
January 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in the game Naples vs. Juventus.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in the Naples vs. Juventus.

Great game in Serie A in Italy, this Thursday.

Juventus face the Naples this Thursday in a new day of Italian football, in a duel of Colombian players.

(You may be interested: Liverpool pops up for Luis Díaz: this is his offer)

In Juventus he will be present Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. At the Neapolitan club, goalkeeper David Ospina.

Confirmed lineups

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Juventus #Naples #live #minute #minute

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, trailer shows the game on PC with NVIDIA RTX active

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.