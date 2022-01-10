Melbourne (AFP) – The world’s number one tennis player, Serbian Novak Djokovic, won a judicial victory over the Australian Government and reversed the cancellation of his visa. Thus, the tennis player ended his retention in a Melbourne hotel, where migrants generally stop.

It was an extraordinary setback for Australia, which for 18 months imposed strict restrictions on its borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In an online emergency court hearing, Judge Anthony Kelly ordered that the decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa “be overturned” and that the tennis superstar “be released immediately.”

However, a government lawyer has warned that the Australian government may still order Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia.

A person apparently Novak Djokovic leaves the immigration detention center in Melbourne by car on January 19, 2022 in the Australian city, an image taken by AFPTV Andrew Leeson AFP

Faced with a possible humiliating defeat for the Australian government, lawyer Christopher Tran informed the judge that the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, could intervene with executive powers.

“I was informed that (the minister) will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation,” stated the lawyer.

News in Development