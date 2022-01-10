The 2022 championship is already framed by the Mercedes as the season of possible redemption in the drivers’ championship, where the German team will try to re-enter this specific roll of honor after the victory obtained by Max Verstappen in 2021. To do so, the Brackley house will try to bet everything on Lewis Hamilton and on the new acquisition George Russell, promoted by Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas. The latter, after five seasons spent in Mercedes, will therefore continue his career at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo, where he will find Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou as his new teammate. Yet, despite the Finn’s future being already written, the same confessed the existence of a second destination in addition to that of the Swiss team, with whom he then signed a multi-year contract.

In this case, the 32-year-old from Nastola has in fact admitted the possibility of a possible return in Williams, in a kind of real exchange with Russell. Over the course of the podcast Beyond The Grid, Bottas has in fact analyzed what happened in the second half of the 2021 World Cup, decisive for his destiny in the Circus: “Yup, there was an option – It reaffirmed – but the only long-term ones at the time were only Williams and Alfa Romeo. I have to say that it wasn’t an easy decision. I tried to get as much information from both sides as possible, while at the same time following my instincts based only on the feedback I had. I really think Williams are on the right path to a bright future but somehow I had the feeling that Alfa was the right choice for me “. Specifically, the number 77 analyzed one of the key reasons that prompted him to sign for the Swiss team, being the latter equipped with the Ferrari engines. For the first time in his career, therefore, Bottas will no longer have to deal with the Mercedes power units, which have always been used since his F1 debut: “It was nice to switch to a non-Mercedes powerhouse – he added – no longer having the link with the latter. It’s a completely new and different aspect for me “. Arriving in Alfa Romeo, the 2019 and 2020 vice-champion thus renounced a possible return to the Grove team, with which he made his F1 debut in 2013. At the end of this last experience, the Finn was promoted by Mercedes in 2017 to replace the world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired after the 2016 world champion success.