At midnight (Italian time), the hearing will begin for the appeal presented by Novak Djokovic against the revocation of the visa – initially promised by “Tennis Australia” and granted by the State of Victoria – to enter the continent with a special exemption from the anti Covid vaccine. -19. In the meantime, the same Melbourne court has made public the position that the Australian government will bring to the court: the lawyers, recalling that the Serbian champion “is not vaccinated”, close their doors to the hope of entering the country and consequently to taking part in the Australian Open. The government will motivate the decision by recalling that Covid infection is not a sufficient reason to obtain medical exemption and that the tennis player has not provided clear evidence of contraindication to the vaccine. Strong government position: although Djokovic was confirmed that his applications met the requirements to be able to travel to Australia without quarantine, the Minister of the Interior has the power to verify the evidence and cancel the visa.