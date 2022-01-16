Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, has returned to criticize the decision to expel the Serbian champion from Australia: “The attack on the best sportsman in the world is over, 50 bullets in Novak’s chest”, he writes on social media.

The three judges of the federal court, called to judge the tennis player’s case, have expressed themselves in favor of the decision by which the government canceled the visa of the 34-year-old Serbian. The judges who presided over the hearing – James Allsop, Anthony Besanko and David O’Callaghan – spoke unanimously.