Wolfgang Kubicki caused several laughs in the Bundestag on Friday when he ended the speech by SPD MP Dennis Rohde early. © Frederic Kern/imago-images

In the plenary session on Friday, Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) caused several laughs in the Bundestag. Among other things, the Vice President ended the speech of an SPD politician prematurely.

Berlin – Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) caused a laugh in Parliament during this week’s plenary debate. The 69-year-old chaired the meeting in his capacity as Vice President of the Bundestag. When the SPD deputy Dennis Rohde gave a speech on the subject of local government debt at the lectern in Parliament, there was a faux pas.

Kubicki causes laughter in the Bundestag – FDP man quickly ends speech by SPD MP

However, the Social Democrat MP apparently pushed his speaking time to the limit in order to speak out clearly in favor of curbing debt. “And I appeal to the federal states that are massively affected, especially to NRW. Follow this federal government’s path, it gives the local authorities scope for action and strengthens this state,” Rohde demanded towards the end of his speech – and stopped as an artificial pause for applause from the plenum.

Kubicki spoke into the break of the SPD deputy and ended his speech without further ado. “Thank you, Mr. Colleague,” said the Bundestag Vice President, who then wanted to move on to the next speaker. But Rohde turned to the FDP MP in confusion and explained that he had not yet finished his contribution. “Speaking time is up, yes, that’s the way it is,” Kubicki then added, to the roar of laughter from Parliament. The SPD deputy, who couldn’t help but smile, then thanked Kubicki and sat down again.

Kubicki apologizes amused to the SPD man: “We somehow got the message that the speech is over”

“Mr. Rohde, but somehow we got the message that the speech was over, so the topic was at least over,” added Kubicki apologetically and again earned a few laughs from the plenum before he took the next speaker to the podium asked A video of the abruptly ended speech is up bundestag.de to see.

Kubicki was appointed by his party as deputy for Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) and is now allowed to chair the sessions of the German Bundestag in the absence of the 53-year-old. In the current legislative period, all parliamentary groups represented in the Bundestag – apart from the AfD – have a deputy. (Felix Durach)