Often happens. Everything that glitters usually loses its shine when there is a competitive mastodon like Novak Djokovic, the winner of the winners in tennis. With him on the other side of the net, rivals who come with so much strength and vigor, in the case of Grigor Dimitrov, suddenly tend to lose their pulse and sensations. The Bulgarian does not feel the ball, an artist who in these autumn days has regained his vigor and his brush, but in the blink of an eye, as soon as he blinks, he cannot find the artillery or any way to harm the one from Belgrade. . This is a final, and you know how things work when Nole is on the court, with rare exceptions. He rarely forgives. So the outcome of this Paris-Bercy (6-4 and 6-3, in 1h 39m) offers the frame that in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021: the Serbian raises that kind of antlers that gives itself to the champion and sing victory again. There are 40 in the Masters 1000.

Dimitrov cries inconsolably on the sidewalk due to helplessness, the result of tension. Palms for him, who knows if reborn truly, but unceremoniously reduced by an athlete worthy of scientific study. The more years, the better. Djokovic lasts, lasts and lasts. At 36 years old, the Balkan continues to gather more and more merits to achieve his goal of being recognized as the best of all time, beyond tastes, styles, behaviors, philias, phobias or other angles. Figures in hand, at the beginning of this season there were already few doubts, but the route of this 2023 has practically been completed, with only the upcoming Masters Cup feast to go, the discussion is non-existent. There is no tennis player sharper or more forceful than him, the man of all records and inexhaustible longevity. “I found a way to put it in one more gear when I needed it,” he summarizes. He wins and wins without stopping, but he wants more. There is no shortage of incentives ahead.

More information

Without going any further, two very stimulating ones: reaching the 103 trophies achieved by the Swiss Roger Federer or, why not, the record of 109 held by the American Jimmy Connors. At the moment he accumulates 97, but if things continue the same, the double goal is by no means a utopia. It also doesn’t seem far-fetched that he would one day capture Olympic gold, but that is already a question of the future. Today, and when the latest batch of players looms threateningly and offers arguments to think about a new cycle, he continues to close the door with punishment. In this course played a la carte and in which Carlos Alcaraz has approached him like a knife, he resists, counterattacks and opens a gap. Along with the Spaniard, Nole is the one who has celebrated the most titles (6) and the most dominant on the big stages, whether they are called Grand Slams or the second order of tournaments, the Thousands.

In this area, the income over Rafael Nadal (36) increases and in terms of ranking He also marks differences with the Murcian, now 1,490 points behind. What does this mean? That practically by setting foot in Turin, where the master event will be held from the 12th to the 19th of this month, he will be guaranteed the ATP throne at the end of the year. It would be the eighth time he has achieved it. Time passes and the Serbian travels an unnatural path: instead of languishing (which is logical) or offering the slightest hint of twilight (like most at his age), he reaffirms himself, pushes hard and sets the pace, accelerates. He sticks out his chest Djokovic. And Dimitrov pays for it. This latest episode has no crumb or substance, resolved on the basis of office and hierarchy, without real debate. He whistles the Parisian stands, to see if he can get a little bit of emotion out there, but not a trace. Everything is decided quickly.

“Ajde, ajde! (Come on, come on!)”, Carlos Gómez Herrera from Malaga, one of the essential elements of his team today, shouts in Serbian from his bench. He proceeds number one and finally finds the reward, even though to get it he had to suffer and deal with that belly pain that affected him in the previous seasons. Him and suffering, a classic story now. It takes a lot more to take him down. “I can only say that our relationship is special,” he addresses the audience with irony. “Thank you, anyway, for the energy that is generated. Maybe we’ll see each other next year…”, he closes with a half smile at the foot of the court, already plotting the approach to Turin and how he can continue to spice up one of the most amazing careers in the history of tennis. Of sport. It’s been 20 years as a professional and Djokovic continues to get closer to the brightest and most effective version of him. The upside down life. Paris-Bercy, once again, witnesses greatness again.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.