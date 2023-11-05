Energy | A subtle change in the prices of electricity contracts – this is the price the market is now expecting for winter and spring

With HS’s calculator, you can compare your own electricity contract with the alternatives on the market.

Electricity contracts there has been a nice change in prices. The prices of fixed-term and open-ended electricity contracts have become more expensive since October, when HS last compared different electricity contracts.

In the cheapest fixed-term fixed-price contract, electricity now costs 8.70 cents per kilowatt hour including taxes, it appears From the Energy Agency’s price comparison service. The two-year contract is offered by Lumme Energia.

In a similar contract in October, electric energy cost a little more than eight cents per kilowatt hour.

In the cheapest in the contract that is valid for the time being, electricity now costs 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The contract is with KSS Energia, and the price is updated four times a year. As recently as October, the contract, which was valid until further notice, was obtained at the cheapest price of 6.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

In principle, the consumer cannot get rid of fixed-term contracts before the deadline expires. In contracts valid for the time being, the notice period is 14 days.

Although the price differences between the current contracts and the ones in October are small, in a single-family house with electric heating, they may add up to hundreds of euros in annual costs. In apartment buildings, the importance is very small.

The market also offers so-called flexible contracts, where the fixed kilowatt-hour price is slightly more affordable. In them, however, the timing of electricity use affects the final price either increasing or decreasing, depending on whether the use is timed during the cheap or expensive hours of the exchange electricity.

Exchange electricity households who use it have received their electricity cheaply in recent days. At the beginning of November, the taxable average price on the electricity exchange Nordpool is just under four cents per kilowatt hour so far. In October, the average price was 5.6 cents and in September 4.7 cents.

The favorable price in recent days is mainly explained by strong wind power production. Saturday in Finland two electricity production records were even broken.

On Monday, the price of stock electricity will rise compared to the previous days:

Last days, spikes in the price of stock exchange electricity have been rare. However, on windless and cold winter days, the price may be temporarily very high. Accordingly, the price can even be negative.

Electricity prices can be affected not only by the weather but also by the world political situation. In October, the so-called futures prices of electricity turned upward, and assessed by experts the reason for the attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Future prices are the market’s estimates of future prices, and they affect the prices of open-ended and fixed-term electricity contracts with a delay.

The derivatives market predicts that electricity will be slightly more expensive than it is at the beginning of the year. The taxable price of a kilowatt hour delivered in January–March was almost 8 cents on Friday. Shortly after the attack by Hamas, the futures price for the beginning of the year was nine cents. Therefore, based on futures, the prices of electricity contracts could be falling rather than rising.

On the other hand, the price of electricity delivered in April–March was about 4 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday, and about 3 cents per kilowatt hour in July–September.

With the calculator below, you can compare your own electricity contract with the available options. A fixed transfer price to your network company and electricity tax are always paid for electricity according to consumption. They are not taken into account in the counter.