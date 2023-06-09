Started today i summer sales of theeShop Of Nintendo Switchwhich offer a wide range of promotions involving over 1,500 games for the big N handheld console, including Persoan 5 Royal, Sonic Frontiers and Hades, just to name a few.
The first round of offers is currently available, which will be fleshed out with a second wave of games at a reduced price on June 15th. You can view the list of offers on the Nintendo eShop web page at this address or directly from the console.
Below you will find some of the most attractive offers:
- Sonic Frontiers at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
- Person 5 Royal at 35.99 euros, 40% discount
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
- Cuphead for 13.99 euros, 30% discount
- Diablo 2: Resurrected at 13.19 euros, 67% discount
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection for 29.99 euros, 50% discount
- Hades at 12.49 euros, 50% discount
- Digimon Survive for 34.99 euros, 30% discount
- Cult of the Lamb at 16.24 euros, 35% discount
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen at 5.09 euros, 83% discount
- It Takes Two for 29.99 euros, 25% discount
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for 23.99 euros, 60% discount
- Inside for 1.99 euros, 90% discount
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 23.99 euros, 60% discount
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- Disney Dreamlight Valley at 22.49 euros, 25% discount
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
- Dead Cells at 12.49 euros, 50% discount
- Dead Cells: Return to Castelvania Bundle (includes past DLC) at 22.99 euros, 26% discount
What do you think, is there any offer that particularly appeals to you or that you would feel comfortable recommending to other players? Let us know in the comments below.
#Nintendo #Switch #eShop #summer #sales #underway #games #offer
Leave a Reply