Started today i summer sales of theeShop Of Nintendo Switchwhich offer a wide range of promotions involving over 1,500 games for the big N handheld console, including Persoan 5 Royal, Sonic Frontiers and Hades, just to name a few.

The first round of offers is currently available, which will be fleshed out with a second wave of games at a reduced price on June 15th. You can view the list of offers on the Nintendo eShop web page at this address or directly from the console.

Below you will find some of the most attractive offers:

Sonic Frontiers at 35.99 euros, 40% discount

Person 5 Royal at 35.99 euros, 40% discount

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for 29.99 euros, 50% discount

Cuphead for 13.99 euros, 30% discount

Diablo 2: Resurrected at 13.19 euros, 67% discount

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection for 29.99 euros, 50% discount

Hades at 12.49 euros, 50% discount

Digimon Survive for 34.99 euros, 30% discount

Cult of the Lamb at 16.24 euros, 35% discount

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen at 5.09 euros, 83% discount

It Takes Two for 29.99 euros, 25% discount

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for 23.99 euros, 60% discount

Inside for 1.99 euros, 90% discount

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for 23.99 euros, 60% discount

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for 19.99 euros, 50% discount

Disney Dreamlight Valley at 22.49 euros, 25% discount

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy at 15.99 euros, 60% discount

Dead Cells at 12.49 euros, 50% discount

Dead Cells: Return to Castelvania Bundle (includes past DLC) at 22.99 euros, 26% discount

What do you think, is there any offer that particularly appeals to you or that you would feel comfortable recommending to other players? Let us know in the comments below.