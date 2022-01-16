Nole Djokovic away from Australia for three years. The rule is clear and the sanction is automatic. But there is a but. It’s not for sure. And to open a door is Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who gave the Serbian a chance that could allow him to return to the Australian Open next year, after the Federal Court upheld the Minister of Immigration’s decision to cancel the also seen for the danger that it could fuel the anti-vaccination sentiment.

The rule

Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot now be granted another visa for the next three years unless compelling reasons are accepted. “I’m not going to precondition any of this or say anything that doesn’t allow the minister to make the decisions he has to make – Morrison’s words on 2GB radio -. The expulsion is valid for three years, but there is an opportunity that the case should be considered again, and this will happen in due time “.