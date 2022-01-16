The outline of a pattern begins to be appreciated, threads are braided to form the rope, the pieces are ordered on the board. Little by little he returns Barca of misery and irrelevance, mixing successes and errors, it cannot be otherwise. Just like the second leg against the PSG on the Champions last year hinted at a slight recovery that culminated in winning the Cup, the semi-final of Super Cup He has pointed out the path that the culé team is beginning to take.

The apostles of resultsism already answer: the only thing that counts is the victory, Barça lost. They correctly appreciate the marker, but I’m not talking about it. That Barça is on the way back is not doubted by the flat earthers who boast of Champions to settle any controversy. They are irritated by Barça’s faith in their idea, which seems to be an annoying thing that interrupts the count. They should not reproduce and, if they do, let it be through in vitro fertilization, which ensures the result, they are not going to have fun.

The culés seem today to row in the same direction. The board plays imaginative jokes on us like renewing Umtiti, which is used to enroll Ferran. The coach carries the torch of leadership, is wrong with some approach, but corrects it in games. Some players continue to manifest an insulting attitude, but most are humble, talented and disciplined. Pieces that exude individual quality return: ansu reaches where the game does not, pedri exhibits wisdom and simplicity. After all, this is a player’s sport. Barça was playing with ten sad pawns and a queen, which they had to sacrifice to introduce other pieces. Painful, but brave. The mosaic that was once undone is being filled in, there are still tiles missing, but there will come a day when any culé returns the visit to the Collector of the Frac of the result to invite him to a coffee and talk about the sphericity of the earth with a soccer ball as an example.