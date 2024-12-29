Less than 24 hours remain to see Novak Djokovic in action again in Brisbane, where he makes his doubles debut this Monday, although this time it will be different: It will be the first time that the Serbian compete with Andy Murray as his coach. “He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the biggest rivals I have had,” said the Balkan about his experience with him.

“Being on the same side of the net is really cool for a change, because he’s been one of my biggest rivals. In a way, it felt strange to share all these kinds of ideas about how I feel on the courtshare some of the secrets of what I’m experiencing, what I’m thinking, how I see my game with someone who has always been one of my main rivals,” he confessed.

However, the one from Belgrade celebrated having a Murray on his side who will not be in Brisbane but will be in Melbourne, a week before the Australian Open. “I am very happy and very grateful that he agreed to work with me here in Australia. The 10 days we spent together were fantastic. I enjoyed every moment. He is very meticulous, he is very dedicated, very professional.“Djokovic said in statements collected on the ATP website.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve known him for many years as a player and obviously it’s a new experience for him as a coach and it was a surprise for him and me that we are together as a coach and a player. He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the biggest rivals I’ve ever had.. “He knows the pros and cons of my game,” he added.

In addition, Nole pointed out that Murray also knows all the ATP players, so he has a lot to contribute. “He has also recently played on the Tour, so Get to know all the best players in the world today, the young players and the weaknesses and strengths of their game. So I’m looking forward to it, really. “I think it’s bringing a new perspective to my game and I think I’ll be able to benefit from that,” he said.

On the other hand, Djokovic He hoped to have a good return to the slopes after 2024 in which it met its goal. “It has been an interesting year in which my main goal and priority was to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games and I achieved it. I had knee surgery, but I managed to play in the Wimbledon final shortly after, which was also a surprise for me, to be honest. It was a great period of tournaments between Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games,” he noted.

“But in general, I have had more defeats and ups and downs this season than in previous seasons, so I hope to have a good start to the season. I’m planning play a little more tournaments this year than last season. I hope that the level also rises and, as a consequence, I can win some tournaments and improve my ranking,” concluded Djokovic, who begins 2025 as number seven in the world.