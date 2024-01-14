Actor Tom Holland led an interview at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. At this event, Holland interviewed Enzo Vogrincic, one of the protagonists of 'The Snow Society', to Roberto Canessa (one of the survivors) and the director of the film, Juan Antonio Ballona. The Hollywood star had expressions of admiration for the cast, for Canessa and for Ballona's direction.

The presence of Tom Holland at the presentation of 'The Snow Society' raised doubts and even the star's followers commented that it was strange to see Holland covering this event. But what aroused curiosity the most was the actor's expression when he said that he has a “special connection with the director of the film.”

What is the connection between Tom Holland and 'The Snow Society'?

Tom Holland He revealed, in this presentation at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, that the film was a fantastic work and that he has a special connection with the director of 'The Snow Society', referring to the Spanish Juan Antonio Ballona. It should be noted that Ballona worked with Holland in the 2012 film 'The Impossible', this film catapulted Tom to success at the age of 14, who did not hesitate to thank him during this Festival.

What did Tom Holland say about 'The Snow Society'?

Tom Holland He only had words of admiration and respect for each of the cast members and also thanked the presence of the survivor Roberto Canessa, who played an important role in this unfortunate story. Likewise, he said that he would have liked to be part of 'The Snow Society'.

“My name is Tom Holland, I'm not in this movie, but I wish I was, it was a beautiful job. I just want to start by saying that I have a special connection with the director of the movie. I feel very honored to be here tonight, no “I would be here if it weren't for him. So, I'm delighted and honored to be able to ask some questions about a fantastic job,” he said.

Tom Holland at the 2023 Venice Film Festival event. / Photo: screenshot of

