It’s not a great time for Novak Djokovic. Bruised and exited in the quarterfinals of the Internationals, where he was defending the title, he now finds himself forced to close the Belgrade Academy. The center created by the former number 1 in the world also hosted the ATP 250 of the Serbian capital, moved this season to Banja Luka. “With deep gratitude we return the land to the city of Belgrade, reads the statement released by the family. The center has always been Nole’s headquarters in Belgrade, he trained there when he was not in Marbella and there his technicians trained some local talents such as Olga Danilovic, daughter of basketball champion Sascha.

NO PERMITS

Djokovic had in mind to expand the complex with new fields, including covered ones, and lodgings for the players, but according to what we read in the Serbian press, the municipality has not given him permission to expand. A statement appeared on the Novak Tennis Center website: “The company Tara 2016 S, owned by Novak and Jelena Djokovic, has decided to return the land and all facilities of the Novak Tennis Center in Dorcol to the city of Belgrade. We have thought for a long time – reads the note – and we made the difficult decision to leave the management of the structure. We will focus on new projects and on the development of tennis for young Serbians of which we will give you news”.