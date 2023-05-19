The #4 Mercedes-HRT (Marciello/Stolz/Ellis/Mortara) will start from pole position for the 24h Nürburgring. In an exciting qualifying, Raffaele Marciello set the fastest lap in 8’09″058.

“The car worked really well,” he commented. “Honestly, the qualifying result is good, but it doesn’t mean much. It’s always nice to start up front, of course. But our focus is already clearly on the race. We have a good starting position and we’ll see what we can do.”

Behind ‘Lello’, colleague Maro Engel in the GetSpeed-Mercedes #3 (Engel/Gounon/Juncadella) finishes in second place. Kelvin van der Linde surprises with the Lamborghini-Abt #27 (K. van der Linde/Mapelli/Pepper/Thiim) and conquers the third position on the grid.

TQ1: Interruption after a serious BMW accident

In the Top Qualifying 1, which took place immediately before the pole position chase, the five remaining grid positions for the second heat were assigned first. The Manthey-EMA-Porsche #911 (Christensen/Estre/Makowiecki/Preining) was the first to set the times. Behind them, the Walkenhorst-BMW #102 (Neubauer/Dennis/Klingmann/Krognes) caused a scare for everyone.

Christian Krognes has apparently crossed the line and lost control of his M4 GT3. On the approach to the “Hatzenbach” section, the Norwegian skidded into the barriers.

“It took me by surprise because I suddenly lost grip on the front axle,” reported the BMW driver. Both the vehicle and the track barriers were seriously damaged, which is why the race organizers decided to interrupt the session.

Fortunately, Krognes was unhurt and Top Qualifying 1 restarted after a short break. However, the competitors only had one lap left to set the fastest time on the asphalt of the Nordschleife. This time everything went smoothly, so much so that five teams managed to progress to the decisive Top Qualifying 2.

TQ1: Scherer-Phx with an excellent performance

The best time was set by Ricardo Feller with the Scherer-Phx-Audi #16 (Schramm/Beretta/Winkelhock/Feller) in 8’10″046, followed by the sister car #5 (Stippler/V. Kolb/Sims/van der Zande).

WTM-Ferrari #20 (Weiss/Krumbach/Keilwitz/Dontje), GetSpeed-Mercedes #2 (Christodoulou/Götz/Schiller) and the third Scherer-Phx-Audi #1 (Vervisch/Drudi/Feller/Lind) also had the opportunity to continue fighting for pole position. The Porsche-“Grello” missed TQ2 to find itself in sixth place.

TQ2: double pole for Mercedes-AMG

The important Top Qualifying 2, which decided the pole position, was opened by Audi Land #39 (Haase/Mies/Niederhauser). This time, the riders had two laps to set the fastest time. After the first, Marciello with the HRT-Mercedes #4 was already leading, but some drivers raised the pace, taking more risks and improving their times.

However, none came close to Marciello’s best time. Maro Engel in the GetSpeed-Mercedes #3 was narrowly beaten: The experienced Nordschleife driver finished just four tenths off the pole time of his brand colleague.

Behind the Mercedes, two outsiders surprised everyone: Van Der Linde drove his #27 Abt-Lamborghini to third place, followed by Nick Catsburg in the #30 Frikadelli-Ferrari (Bamber/Catsburg/Pittard/Fernandez Laser). The best placed car from Ingolstadt, the Audi #5 Scherer-Phx (Stippler/V. Kolb/Sims/van der Zande), finished in fifth position.

The colorful mix on the starting grid continues with the sixth place of the Falken-Porsche #44 (Heinemann/Ragginger/Menzel/Ericsson). Arjun Maini, convincing in yesterday’s sessions, didn’t go beyond seventh place on the grid with the HRT-Mercedes #6 (Haupt/Love/Maini).

The Scherer-Phx-Audi #1 (Vervisch/Drudi/Feller/Lind), the Scherer-Phx-Audi #16 (Schramm/Beretta/Winkelhock/Feller) and the GetSpeed-Mercedes #2 (Christodoulou/Götz/Schiller) have completed the Top10. The best-placed BMW, the #99 Rowe-BMW (Farfus/Eng/De Philippi/Yelloly), had to settle for eleventh on the grid.

The start of the 51st running of the 24h Nürburgring will take place on Saturday at 16.00 and will be broadcast live on Motorsport.com.