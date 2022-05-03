Information from over 9,000 offshore companies is now available in the Offshore Leaks database

* by Emilia Díaz-Struck, Delphine Reuter, Agustin Armendariz, Jelena Cosic, Karrie Kehoe, Miguel Fiandor Gutiérrez, Margot Williams and Nicole Sadek

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICJin the acronym in English) released this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) the last part of the data set that gave rise to the Pandora Papers journalistic investigation.

The data disclosed are from 7 offices specialized in offshores based in the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Belize and Dubai. They concern more than 9,000 offshores.

The offices are:

Asiaciti Trust Asia Limited;

CILtrust International;

Commence Overseas Limited;

IlShin;

Overseas Management Company Inc;

SFM Corporate Services;

Trident Trust Company Limited.

With the release of the last wave of information, the Offshore Leaks –Click here to access – it has data from more than 810 thousand offshores revealed in 5 journalistic investigations.

ICIJ believes that disclosing the data helps to clarify the universe of offshores and, in many cases, the damage caused by such companies.

There are legitimate uses for offshoresso that a person or company being linked to such a company does not necessarily imply that there is illegal or improper conduct.

The Pandora Papers series is one of many that the Power 360 made in partnership with the ICIJ (read about the previous ones here). It is a contribution of professional journalism to offer more transparency to society. The principle expressed in the phrase coined by the US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis (1856-1941) about 1 century ago was followed in this report and in the others already carried out, about access to data that are of public interest: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant”. THE Power 360 believes that in this way it fulfills its main mission as a journalism company: “Improving democracy by finding the truth of the facts to inform and inspire”.

This report is part of the Pandora Papers series, by the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists). 615 journalists from 149 outlets in 117 countries participated in the investigation.

In Brazil, journalists from the Power 360 (Fernando Rodrigues, Mario Cesar Carvalho, Guilherme Waltenberg, Tiago Mali, Nicolas Iory and Bruno Kono); from the magazine Piauí (José Roberto Toledo, Ana Clara Costa, Fernanda da Escóssia and Allan de Abreu); gives Public Agency (Anna Beatriz Anjos, Alice Maciel, Yolanda Pires, Raphaela Ribeiro, Ethel Rudnitzki and Natalia Viana); and the website metropolises (Guilherme Amado and Lucas Marchesini).