The second week in New York begins: Nole opens the evening session on Arthur Ashe vs. Gojo, then it’s up to Swiatek

The second week of the US Open starts without Italians. While waiting for Jannik Sinner and Matteo Arnaldi – the only two remaining Azzurri – to play their round of 16 match on Monday, the program in New York on Sunday will not have Italian tennis players as protagonists. Things start to get serious in Flushing Meadows: the quarterfinals in the last Grand Slam of the season are up for grabs. On the field the best in the world and many Americans: it will be fun.

ON THE CENTRAL — Think of the evening session on Arthur Ashe, not before 1 am in Italy: it starts with Novak Djokovic (who in the third round came back from behind two sets to zero against Laslo Djere) against Borna Gojo, before Iga Swiatek goes down in the field against Jelena Ostapenko. The protagonists of the daytime session on the most important court in Flushing Meadows will be three stars and stripes tennis players: first the derby between Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, rematch of the challenge in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (Paul's victory); then the extremely fascinating challenge between Coci Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki.

THE OTHER GAMES — Reverse scheme on Louis Armstrong: in the daytime session no Americans, in the evening session two favorites of the house were the protagonists. First Frances Tiafoe – not before 1 am, against Rinky Hijikata – and then Taylor Fritz, who will face the terrible young Dominic Stricker, Stefanos Tsitsipas’ star performer in the second round. While from 5 pm in Italy Muchova-Wang and Cirstea-Bencic are scheduled.