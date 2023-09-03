Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann has teased that he’s “working on another game” but says he “can’t say anything” about it because Naughty Dog’s communications director “will slaughter” him.

talking to Entertainment WeeklyDruckmann talked about how his “job is really strange” – “I’m given feedback on this theme park thing, I’m working on the TV show, and I’m working on another game, so I’m just kind of jumping around on different projects” – and, after confirming that the second season of HBO’s blockbuster The Last of Us series is “outlined and ready to go as soon as the strike ends”, was then asked about the highly-anticipated third The Last of Us game.



“As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can’t say anything,” he said. “My comms director over there will slaughter me.”

As teases go, this one isn’t the most exciting, granted, but Druckmann gave that answer after being specifically asked about a third The Last of Us installation. And given most studios usually immediately shoot down incorrect or inaccurate rumours… well, this has got plenty of TLOU fans excited, particularly in light of those recent The Last of Us Part 3 story leaks.

Back in 2021, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann stated the studio had a story outline for The Last of Us 3 penned, that he hoped “one day can see the light of day”. However, at that time, nothing was in development.

Earlier this year, Druckmann reiterated that Naughty Dog is open to developing Part 3, but only if “[the team] can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love”, as it did with Parts 1 and 2.

As for the TV series? It sounds like we’ll see around four seasons of The Last of Us’ HBO show, according to co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin.

When asked how many seasons the show would likely need to tell all of its story, Mazin recently confirmed that “four seems like a good number”.

“You never know,” he said. “It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes, and some will need more.”