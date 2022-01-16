The unanimous ruling. Now the lawyers can appeal, but the Serbian has lost the case. In his place on the scoreboard the Italian Caruso

In a unanimous decision, judges James Allsop, Anthony Besanko and David O’Callaghan dismissed Djokovic’s appeal against the second visa cancellation. The reasons will be published later.

At 5.45am in Melbourne, the court made the sentence public. The head The head of the Allsop college made it clear that this question is not an appeal against the executive government’s decision: the court’s job was simply to assess whether the decision made by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was illegal, irrational or legally unreasonable. . The court found that the reasons outlined by Novak Djokovic’s lawyers did not prove this. It means that the decision taken by the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visas was correct.

The parties have 30 minutes to submit questions for further requests, Djokovic’s lawyer Wood asked for a few minutes to decide but no other requests were made. But Djokovic has lost the case and the chances that an appeal for a suspension of the federal court ruling could be heard before Djokovic’s first round match scheduled for tomorrow.

What happens – The Serbian will remain in custody in Melbourne until his expulsion. Normally a deportation order also includes a ban on returning to Australia for three years, but there are exceptions. The reason with which the minister had canceled Djokovic’s visa not vaccinated against covid-19 was therefore confirmed, namely that his presence on Australian territory could be a risk to health and “public order” and “could be counterproductive to vaccination efforts by others in Australia ”.

Tomorrow Djokovic should have played the last match on the Rod Laver Arena against the Serbian Kecmanovic, a lucky loser enters his place on the scoreboard: it is the Italian Salvatore Caruso, n. 150 of the world.

