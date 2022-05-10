Novak Djokovic left his mark today, on the pitch and in the hearts of his Azzurri fans. On the camera at the end of the debut match at the Internazionali d’Italia, the n.1 in the world wrote “one of us” and proved that he really is also in the press conference, where he was granted for the first time to the journalists present in Italian language. “In every match you learn something and today I think I understand how to win by adapting myself”, the analysis of the Serbian who won 6-3 6-2 against the Russian Aslan Karatsev in two sets. “Even with all these years of experience and despite the knowledge of the opponents, the game is always another story. There are expectations, emotions and pressures, especially those I put on myself ”, the stern self-criticism of the champion. “It is not easy to keep the same level of training or implement the prepared strategy before taking the field. I’m happy for the win but I can play better, I know ”.

A special love that of the 34-year-old from Belgrade for the Italian public, who reciprocates him unconditionally every year. “Public support is always important. I always look for this support. The truth is that during my career, audiences have often not been on my side. Here in Rome, on the other hand, I have always found support, ”said Nole in fluent Italian. “There is a reason if I say that Rome is my second home, I feel the affection of the public. I wrote “one of us” on the camera for two guys who came to see my game more than ten years ago and sang “Nole are one of us” in chorus. I saw them again after years and now they are men. When I have the public on my side, I feel like I have the wind in my sails ”. In the next round, in the round of 16, the n.1 in the world will face the winner of the match between compatriot Laslo Djere (n.59 Atp) and the Swiss Stan Wawrinka (n.361 Atp).