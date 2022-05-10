The concept of crossoveryou know, it’s something it manages to easily grab attention of pop culture fans. The union of two or more apparently separate narrative universes passes continuously in the head of any user, and this also applies to the videogame sector. It is not a case that Idea Factory And Marvelous have joined forces to launch the work analyzed in this review, that Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars that tries to unite two universes so different but almost destined to meet.

In the land of the ninja

Within the gaming market, there are usually two kinds of narrative clichés to merge separate franchises from each other: using some kind of dimensional portal or the representation of a alternative world inhabited by the characters of the sagas represented. For this project the developers of Compile Heart, Tamsoft And Acquire have decided to aim for the second solution, presenting to the players those girls who dress and share as usual, but who, in reality, have a background and setting to them originally strangers.

The story goes that, in the midst of an accomplished war a Gamninjustri between two of the greatest nations, a mysterious army of mechanical ninjas invades the entire territory, mercilessly attacking the innocent. An unexpected event that allows an alliance of different nations, finally united to defeat save the world from the army of Yoh Gamerbut also to demonstrate which ninja uses the best techniques.

The narrative, as it may seem obvious, is simply meant to be a pretext to let the player enter an absurd premise. This does not mean that history is overshadowed, in fact the dialogues I am extremely frequent to be a fundamental part of the entire play experience. The films, made in pure style visual novel, present the succession of events without ever taking themselves too seriously, focusing entirely on the interaction of the characters rather than the complexity of the events shown. A solution that does not suit the novices of the two franchises, perhaps attracted by not being connected with the previous ones, who risk being alienated from the general implementation.

Neptnuia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars takes it for granted who, who approaches the title, knows both series, immediately catapulting the user without a real presentation of the different characters. However, the features included in the videos remain appreciable: the ability to change the speed of the words, remove or not the text table, the almost always present dubbing or the way to bring the discussion back. All elements that are currently considered trivial in a certain type of products, even if seeing them implemented can only please as well as help the personalization of the entire experience.

Poorly calibrated union

One of the biggest difficulties in making a crossover is that of balance properly the different franchises represented. Unfortunately, in this review of Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars we found this sought after balance is not present. The work directed by Shigeki Muramtsu it proves more like a chapter of Hyperdimension Neptunia with inside the characters of Senran Kagura as guest stars. Rather than a real union of the strengths of the two series, the game prefers to place the various girls within one gameplay taken from the many adventures of Neptunia and her friends. Specifically, the game is a hack’n slash in which the user must reach a predetermined goal by defeating, in the meantime, any creature that comes in his way.

The latter present themselves as enemies of the most disparate design, but which are united by one slow reactivity towards the actions of the protagonists. In fact, opponents not only have predictable attack patterns, but it is often possible to eliminate them without the AI ​​actually finding time to react. We must even consider how each playable character on the roster is extremely powerful, thanks also to an easy to learn moveset and a low number of combos and key combinations. All features that are likely to pay off soon repetitive and predictable each section of gameplay, even powered by the little variety of enemies which will soon continue to repeat, so much so that they will be shown in versions with different colors only with the aim of simulating a massive presence.

Fortunately, there are some boss battles, which offer a breath of fresh air to the clashes, although they present the usual design problems of simple enemies. The same choice of difficulty it doesn’t help the possible side of replayability, exclusively fueling a feeling of boredom due to the unique increase in the stats of the enemies. We don’t want to sound exclusively negative, in fact we appreciate how the levels work very well in short sections of the game, perfectly fitting into an experience on Nintendo Switch. Dungeon exploration remains extremely limited, however, with one complete absence of any interaction with the environment and the mere presence of collectibles corresponding to chests.

The gameplay, however, does not want to stop, because the developers have inserted some RPG elements. In addition to increase the level of your own ninja in a joint way, so as to eliminate any kind of grinding, it is possible to enhance their characteristics with some special gems which increase its characteristics. These can be purchased in the shop, through the in-game currency, accessible at any time before accessing any kind of mission. It is not possible to get everything right away, as the shop is restocked every time a main mission is completed, as well as the fact that the increase in the slots for the gems increases according to the level reached by each girl.

The whole structure devised by the developers works very well, although almost useless for much of the adventure. In fact, the improvements within the levels are not very evident and it is possible to reach the credits without great difficulty. The shop even offers the purchase of objects of various kinds and secondary weapons like, for example, shurikens. In short, money is certainly an important element in the game ecosystem and, to get it, the player must complete not only the primary missions, but also the secondary ones. The latter require slightly different goals from those of the story, such as defeating a specific series of enemies or activating switches. A nice idea that, however, increases the feeling of repetitiveness fueled by the continuous recycling of the maps of the main layers.

In fact, in a hack’n slash like that, the player he must be encouraged to try out combos of various kinds and observe the individual movements of the characters, an attraction that soon vanishes in Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars. A defect that does not derive from excellent and varied animations of the techniques of each single girl, as well as the almost non-existent combination of keys and the practically identical playing method for any playable character. The last sections of the game that are missing to analyze are meditation and the NinChat. The first allows you to participate in a mini-game that offers a special power to a girl of your choice, reminiscent of some of those present in the games of Senran Kagura albeit with a more contained fan-servicewhile the second allows you to witness gods special dialogues not related to the main story. Both give the player a breather, albeit very superficial and fast at the base.

Not in step with the times

In this review we have analyzed Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars as a whole, but we still have to see what it looks like artistic and technical. In the first side it is possible to witness a product that reflects the stylistic visions of both franchises represented, even at the cost of making Asuka and her friends seem out of place compared to the characters of Neptunia and, even, the original ones of this cross -over.

The however, the artwork remains of high quality, and it’s always a joy to see them both in the game menus and within the story. On the technical side, however, Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars it absolutely does not seem to belong to this or even to the previous generation with bare environments with poorly detailed textures, evident invisible walls, destructibility of the non-existent environment, blows that seem to inflict no damage, and in general a practically non-existent attention to detail (something of which we had to take into account in the review). Additionally, the game runs smoothly in both Nintendo Switch’s home and portable modes, but with some frame rate drops in the most agitated situations.

Finally, we inform you that the game is translated into English only with a dubbing in Japanese, although the language always remains very simple and easily understandable.