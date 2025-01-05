

01/05/2025



He Sevilla FC This Sunday he carried out the usual recovery session after a game. They did it with the bad taste of the cup elimination against Almería (4-1), those from Pimienta know that the defeat occurred on their own merits and they already have their minds set on the next duel against Valencia in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The team is aware that one more skid would ruin the revenue it has cultivated during the first round. Hence the importance of getting the three points against the penultimate team in the table.

For this next appointment, which will take place next Saturday, January 11, it is possible that the Sevilla coach can count on Djibril Sow. The Swiss joined the group this Sunday after being out for just over three weeks due to a myofascial injury to the adductor longus of his left thigh. In this way, the midfielder has the whole week ahead of him to get ready for the visit of Valencia.

The men of Xavi García Pimienta They exercised on the grass in the usual recovery session, with the novelty of the Swiss and Nemanja Gudeljin addition to the presence of several youth players. The Serbian had to sit out against Almería, despite traveling with the team, after going through a viral process. In this way, only Nianzou and Chidera Ejuke are the players who occupy the Sevilla infirmary, while Valentín Barco and Kelechi Iheanacho are a foot and a half outside the club.