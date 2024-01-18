Ztwo hundred and fifty grams is the limit. Anyone who is thinking about purchasing a drone this year knows the magic number from legal regulations. Aircraft lighter than 250 grams do not require an EU drone license A1/A3; for all others, the “remote pilot certificate” is essential. So it's hardly surprising that the category of lightweight drones, weighing exactly 249 grams, is experiencing a certain level of popularity, even though the driver's license can be obtained quickly and online. The hurdle is not high, we reported.

There are several arguments against the sailors in the sky: their larger colleagues are much more stable in the air, especially in windy conditions. The double or even triple weight is noticeable. The heavier drones also score points in the “bigger, faster, further” discipline. They fly faster, have a longer range, usually offer more assistance systems to avoid collisions and have a better camera system for photos and videos.