The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), double winner of the Tour de France, triple of the Giro de Lombardia and with the Tour of Flanders and Liege Bastogne on his record, he is the highest-paid cyclist in the World Tour peloton with an annual salary of 6 million euros, surpassing his compatriot in income. Primoz Roglic and the Danish Jonas Vingegaard.

According to a study by Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogacar (Klanec, 25 years old) occupies the top of the earnings list, followed by Roglic, who, after moving froml Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe He will have a salary of 4.5 million euros per year.

a fortune

Among the greats on the road, Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the last 2 Tours de France, enters as leader of the Visma-Lease 4 million euros per season.

Podium, left From left: Tadej Pogacar, second; Jonas Vingegaard, champion; and Adam Yates, third. See also Permanent residence for Colombians in Canada: who is eligible?

The world road champion, the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, In addition, the 5-time universal cyclocross champion occupies third place on La Gazzetta's list with 4 million euros per year, while his rival Wout van Aert earns about 3.5 million euros.

Another of the stars of the cycling firmament, Remco Evenepoel, ranks sixth with an estimated €2.8 million per season, ahead of Tom Pidcock and Adam Yates, whose income is estimated at 2.7 million euros per year.

Remco Evenepoel, Pirmoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.

The Colombian

The list is completed by two more runners, both from Ineos: Egan Bernal and Carlos Rodriguez (2.5 million euros).

Salary estimates refer to the amounts paid by the teams for each season, without counting additional earnings from sponsorship and participation.

Egan could follow in the footsteps of Nairo Quintana. Photo: Twitter: Egan Bernal

According to the Pogacar agent, Alex Carera, The runner will open accounts on social networks in China in 2024, and highlighted his charisma to the fans.

“No athlete in my career has had such a strong appeal for brands. In cycling, Pogacar can be seen as the most universal, the most versatile, the one with the greatest communicative reach,” he said.

