The Portuguese defender from Lille is still out after the serious injury to his right knee at the beginning of March and does not want to force it because he has not renewed his contract. The Polish midfielder did not reach an agreement for an extension with Napoli, while the Iranian attacker is at loggerheads with Porto and will have the Asian Cup in January

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

The reopening of the January transfer window is still two months away and Inter currently has no particular need to strengthen the squad. If Arnautovic recovers his best condition and starts scoring and if Cuadrado is no longer tormented by tendinitis, Inzaghi may not have any new additions in the winter window. Excluding indispensable low cost opportunities that cannot be foreseen at this time. We emphasize low cost because the Nerazzurri’s balance sheet, which closed with a deficit of 85 million last June 30, and the diktat of president Zhang do not allow the market to go crazy. The situation, however, is radically different in view of 2024-25 when the objective, like last summer, will be to strengthen the squad by closing the transfer market with a positive balance. From this perspective, it becomes essential to identify some zero parameter of value. Like Marcus Thuram so to speak. Or like Mkhitaryan, Onana, Calhanoglu and De Vrij in the more recent Nerazzurri past.

DJALO’ FOR THE DEFENSE — See also Elections, Lotito elected with Forza Italia. Lazio irony: "Now VAR in favor" Talking now about certain purchases or players already booked is excessive, but Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin from September 1st onwards were not idle and did… their homework. As? Simply by establishing contact with the players they had in their sights in the past (Djalò and Taremi) or by deepening the discussion with those of interest (Zielinski). For Djalò, the courtship dates back to the summer of 2022, when PSG was pushing to have Skriniar and Inter, despite wanting to resist (as president Zhang then did), looked at possible alternatives. Djalò was the number one target and remained so even in the January window, when however the French never presented an important offer to get the Slovakian six months early and Lille declared the Portuguese untransferable. Then last March 3rd Djalò injured the cruciate in his right knee and has been out since then: since Lille have not yet convinced him to renew his contract which expires on June 30th, he has no intention of forcing it and so far he has never been summoned. By virtue of the relationship it has maintained with the player and his entourage (the same happened with Thuram…), Inter feels ahead of Juventus and Milan, who have tested the waters, but there is the unknown of Barcelona who have put the 2000 born in Amadora in their sights for next season. Despite the investment made in Pavard, the Viale della Liberazione club does not give up on Tiago, considering him an investment for the future in a department where there are Acerbi (born in 1988), Darmian (1989) and De Vrij (1992). See also Alexis Vega explodes after the elimination of Chivas

ZIELINSKI FOR THE MEDIAN — Even in the middle of the pitch, as in defense, Inter are in good shape. Both numerically and qualitatively. Because in the summer Frattesi made the move and secured a reliable player like Klaassen to complete the unit. Negotiations for Mkhitaryan’s renewal are underway, but even if the Armenian will sign until 2025 (with an option until 2026?), the intention is to take on another senior player. Both because the Nerazzurri’s big names (Barella and Calhanoglu, although considered untransferable, could be the subject of offers… which are indispensable) and because Micki will have 34 springs in 2024. Zielinski is considered the perfect complement for the department if he does not extend his contract with Napoli, which expires on June 30th. The Pole is very close to the Italian club, but despite the negotiations that have lasted for months, he is always… suspended. Apparently closer to goodbye than to permanence. Juventus has already let its entourage know that it is interested and can exploit the relationship that Giuntoli created under Vesuvius with Piotr. Inter, however, do not feel beaten or offside. Indeed… From the contacts he had with the former Empoli midfielder, he understood that moving to Milan is a prospect that intrigues the footballer. Also because Zielinski is aware of the esteem that Inzaghi has for him and he likes how the Piacenza coach values ​​his midfielders. He currently earns 3.5 million net and for Inter, having to pay “only” the commissions, guaranteeing him the same amount or even more, and then adding bonuses, it wouldn’t be an insurmountable problem. But first Zielinski must decide not to renew with Napoli. See also Chivas vs Atlas: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

taremi for the attack — Finally, the situation of Taremi is being monitored going forward and, after the summer polls (prior to Arnautovic’s arrival), it could also become relevant again in January, when however he will be involved in the Asian Cup. The Iranian has no intention of renewing with Porto and in terms of scoring (only 3 goals) the uncertainty about the future is weighing on him. He was also close to Milan, but at the end of August the operation with the Via Aldo Rossi club was not successful due to commissions. It’s easy to imagine that the latter are destined to rise in the event of a free transfer from 1 July onwards. However, they will certainly continue to monitor the situation in Taremi in Viale della Liberazione in the coming weeks. As mentioned, more in view of an arrival on a free transfer next summer than in January. Unless Arnautovic…