We are practically already entering the month of November, and that in Mexico means something quite important, because just in the following weeks the promotion of the Good end, a season in which all types of products and even services are discounted. Many users have questioned the official days of celebration, but now we know when it will be possible to buy.

Since the season arrived in 2011, it has established itself as a sister celebration of sorts to the well-known United States Black Friday, only now it is moving to many more payment opportunities and even trips to other countries are included in the offers. And although it may not seem like the idea to some because there is talk of inflated prices, incredibly year after year profits increase.

As for the dates this year, it will be from November 17th and until the 20th of the same month the deadline to capture the best prices, cell phone companies, technology, video games, clothing, toys, appliances and much more stand out here. Added to this are the interest-free months and even a raffle by the SAT in which money can be returned to selected users.

Of course, to participate in the remuneration, a minimum purchase of 200 pesos must be made. Mexicobut the more high purchases are made, the user will have a higher chance of obtaining a refund of a percentage of what was spent.

Via: Good end

Editor’s note: I hope they put the video games at a good price and with real discounts, because then their offers are to inflate the price and lower it to a normal figure on the very day of the Good End. So, we’ll see if the supposed discounts are worth it.