Dubai (Union)

Based on its vision to provide a rich cultural experience suitable for different ages and interests, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library organizes, during the month of September, a distinguished series of free cultural and entertainment events, which combine science, literature, arts and legal culture.

The first events began, on the first of September, with an exceptional opera concert in celebration of Emirati women, performed by Emirati artist Fatima Al Hashemi, and accompanied by a wonderful youth orchestra.

And based on the constant interest of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in developing creativity among the younger generations, it is organizing a workshop “Paper and Scissors… The Art of Sustainability”, which focuses on developing children’s artistic intelligence, and educating them on the importance of sustainability and environmental balance.

On the literary level, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library celebrates the famous British writer Agatha Christie, as part of the series of monthly “Library Days” activities, through suspense writing workshops with trainer Walid Aladdin, in addition to discussing her memoirs in cooperation with reading clubs, within the framework of the library’s commitment Promoting literary culture in society.

The program of events for the month of September includes the “Monologue” event, in cooperation with theatrical director Yasser Al-Gergawi, to enhance understanding of the art of theater and its role in communicating cultural messages, as it focuses on the principles and basics of preparing theatrical actor.

On the legal side, the library is organizing an educational session on the UAE Labor Law, with the participation of legal experts, and in cooperation with the Habib Al Mulla Academy, where it sheds light on the most important concepts, rights and duties related to labor law.

A workshop specialized in the art of creating digital content for social media platforms is also organized, to keep pace with the trends of the times and to introduce new methods of producing digital content, in cooperation with content creator Kazem Fayyad.

On the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library is organizing a distinguished event for the art of “Al-Mald”, in cooperation with an Emirati folk art troupe, in addition to holding lectures and readings that shed light on “The Art of Al-Mald” and its history in the UAE.

It is noteworthy that the activities of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library during the month of September come as a continuation of the cultural leadership process, through which it seeks to spread awareness, culture and knowledge in society, reflecting its firm commitment to shaping a bright intellectual future based on knowledge and innovation, and contributing to building a renewed cultural and knowledge bridge between generations. .