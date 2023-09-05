It’s a month of big hitters on Game Pass, as Solar Ash will join Starfield and Lies of P on the Xbox and PC subscription service.

Solar Ash is the follow up to Hyper Light Drifter from developer Heart Machine, and turns the surreal dreamscape of that world into a 3D roguelike. It will be available on console, PC and cloud on 14th September.

That’s just after Starfield, Microsoft and Bethesda’s big space exclusive. It’s already available in early access for those who bought the premium edition; for everyone else it will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and cloud on 6th September.



Before that – today even – narrative platformer Gray is making a return to Game Pass. It’s a beautiful game about grief that’s not to be missed.

Later in the month, puppet Soulslike Lies of P will be available on day one on 19th September across console, PC, and cloud. If you’ve played the demo you’ll know what to expect, but thankfully its dodgy dodge has been fixed.

Also available now on Game Pass are Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition (cloud and console) with Xbox controller compatibility and console-specific user interface; fishing game Call of the Wild: The Angler; and historical strategy game Humankind (cloud and console).

As for what’s leaving the service this month, the following games will no longer be available from 15th September:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leak: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For more on Game Pass, check out Xbox Wire and our full list of games.