Things are going swimmingly for Disney and Pixar with Inside Out 2According to the latest figures, this animated film has already grossed over $1 billion worldwide. As of June 30, 2024, it has achieved a record figure of $1,015 million.

Of this figure, $469.3 million dollars correspond only to the United States and Canada, while $545.5 million is from the rest of the world. Currently it has already recovered what was invested in its realization.

For the information shared Inside Out 2 It cost $200 million. While there were expenses related to its promotion, it must not have cost much more than that.

The interesting thing is that the billion figure was reached in record time, since this film only had its premiere on June 14 of this year. This film managed to exceed what analysts had calculated, and before its release many thought that it would not do so well.

Fountain: Pixar/Disney.

The ‘ghost’ of Lightyear (2022), which did not meet the expectations of Disney and Pixar, and the release of the latter’s films on Disney+ influenced the forecasts.

But after Inside Out 2 reached $63.6 million dollars in its first day and $14 million in its previous preview, the panorama changed.

In its opening weekend it passed $154.2 million in the United States and earned another $140 million from 38 other countries.

Its worldwide debut was $294.2 million, the highest in the history of a Pixar production. Inside Out 2 It is the first film distributed by Disney to exceed one billion after Frozen 2 (2019).

Fountain: Pixar/Disney.

It also holds the record for the fastest animated film to reach that mark, as it only took 19 days to do so. The previous record holder was The Lion King 2, which he achieved in 21 days. Fortune smiles on Disney and Pixar again.

