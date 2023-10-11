Walt Disney World parks in Orlando, Florida they increased their prices. Through an official publication, they announced the new values ​​of each of the passes for visitors to the place. In addition to the change corresponding to the amount of the entrance, the amount that must be paid for parking also increased.

Specifically, the change, made this Wednesday, applies to annual park passes. In its four possibilities, tickets suffered an increase ranging between US$30 and US$50. With the new adjustments, the annual prices for the complex disney in Florida They are as follows:

Incredi-Pass: US$1,449 Sorcerer: US$999 Pirate: US$799 Pixie: US$439

In this way, the Incredi-Pass and the Pirate suffered an increase of fifty dollars, while the Sorcerer and the Pixie rose thirty and forty dollars respectively. It is important to clarify that the two most affordable plans are only available to Florida residents.

According to what a company spokesperson explained to WFLAthe increase leaves the values ​​of disney in the same relationship as the rest of the similar parks and attractions that exist in the state. Along the same lines as the tickets, parking increased by US$5 and is now US$30. So far, the change in values ​​does not impact the daily passes or the weekly plans that can be contracted.

The tense relationship between Disney and the state of Florida

The recent price increase occurs within the framework of the tension that has existed for more than a year between the company and the governor Ron DeSantis. In April 2022 and after the demonstration against a law approved in the state, Florida he withdrew disney its status of self-government. The Reedy Creek Improvement District had been approved by congressmen in 1967 with the objective of facilitating the construction of the first park in USA.