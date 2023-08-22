Despite what you may think otherwise, Disney Plus It’s a platform that hasn’t done so well, that’s because the content isn’t good enough for users to get hooked for months of rental in a row, let alone the anticipated year. Thanks to this, there are a number of changes that include removing content permanently, or rather, keep removing it.

This comes as part of a strategy by the company to optimize expenses, in addition, these programs would not be permanently eliminated, but would be transferred to other platforms from which Disney is owner. That means, that they will become part of hulu in USAin our case the place of arrival is neither more nor less than star plus.

For now, no names have come to light, but it is possible that streaming experts will detect in the following months which shows will be eliminated, obviously the classic catalog will not be affected. But some extra programs would be withdrawing, even series of Marvel which in their day were distributed by sony or third party companies.

This joins the controversy of disneyplus and the dubbing, since a matter of days ago it was confirmed that not everything will arrive dubbed on the page, even if it is being launched in other parts of the world such as Mexico and Latin America in general. However, it is a subject that has not been so clear to all users. Of course, what is legible is the decision to dismiss employees constantly.

editor’s note: It is strange that this company is losing so much, but perhaps there is the detail that the tapes released in theaters do not take long to go to Plus, although here we are really talking about the box office. We’ll see what kind of decisions they’re making in the coming months.