Disney has overtaken Netflix as far as the number of subscribers is concerned, with the well-known streaming service Disney + arriving only three years behind, it has managed to break considerable records thanks to its contents and the productions carried out over time.

We speak specifically of 221.1 million users including Hulu and ESPN +with Netflix which, on the other hand, according to the latest data in our possession, stopped at “only” 220.67 million, and which, as we know recently, does not exactly sail in good waters and is dealing with various types of problems, related to various productions.

Yesterday, as we had the opportunity to learn more about in the article you find at this link, we found ourselves faced with an increase in the prices of Disney + catalogtogether with the officialization of the subscription with advertising, which at the moment however only concerns the United States, waiting to have to deal with certain news regarding Italy.

It remains to be seen what the response of the red giant will be, which alone actually still manages to beat Disney +, which, however, could continue to regain ground by advancing further in the event that Netflix’s offer fails to compete. .