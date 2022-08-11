In recent years there have been many streamers on Twitch to be a victim of swatting, a bad taste joke that consists in having the police raid the house of the unfortunate influencer following a complaint. This time it was up to Clara “Keffals” Sorrentiknown streamer, famous for her fight against the transphobia and for his stances in contrast with different characters of a certain importance such as Helen Joyce or JK Rowling.

Due to the fragile issues that the influencer is touching during his live broadcasts, together with the many supporters Clara has also made numerous enemies and, apparently, it is precisely because of these that the streamer has been a victim of this twice. horrible phenomenon. In fact, it seems that years ago, when she resided in Torontosomething similar had already happened only that everything was promptly recognized by the police as a “false alarm” and no measures were taken.

It’s at Londona small town in Ontario, but this was not done. After the numerous letters sent to the city that spoke of a matricide committed by the streamer and her desire to eliminate all the heterosexuals in the city, the police decided to send a team that, in addition to threatening the various family members with guns, despite finding the influencer’s mother in perfect health and no evidence of bad intentions, has well thought of seizing all the electronic devices and continuing the investigation of the girl.

Now Keffals finds herself deprived of her various means of work and is also frightened of what might continue to happen to her if she stays in her current home. At the moment she is open one fundraiser so that she can recover everything as soon as possible and move to a safer place. Clara’s situation is truly horrible and we just have to hope that such events will soon be just a distant memory.