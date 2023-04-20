Disney+ is without a doubt one of the most important streaming services in the world. In just a few years of life, the American giant has incorporated a huge number of productions that characterize its rich catalogue.

For the month of MayDisney+ has in store for us many surpriseswe want to bring you back the main ones.

Ed Sheeran: Beyond Music

There 4-episode docu-series will have the task of peeking behind the scenes of the life of the most famous singer-songwriter of recent years. The entire series will be available starting May 3rd.

The Kardashians – season 3

On May 25, one of the most beloved families in the entertainment world returns to Disney+: the third season of The Kardashians promises to give us the beloved family of extraordinary women faced with everyday challenges.

9 new Star Wars shorts



On the occasion of May 4, the international day dedicated to the star wars series9 short films dedicated to Star Wars, made by our beloved Lucas Films, will be added to the Disney + catalog.

The brand new original Disney+ series, born from the homonymous graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, will tell the story of a Chinese teenager immersed in the American high school environment. The series will hit the catalog on May 24.

The new comedy from 20th Century Fox will be based on the world of streetball: Jeremy (Jack Harlow) and Kamal (Sinqua Walls), once promising basketball players who gave up their careers for different reasons, will find that they have many things in common. From May 19 on Disney+.



There new original Disney+ series will see the old-school Muppets on the road to make their first studio album: can the rock band made up of the world’s most famous puppets hold their own against modern music? Find out on May 10th.

the miniseries, based on a true storywill tell the story of Miep (Bel Powley) and her husband Jan (Joe Cole), engaged in safeguarding a Jewish family during the period of Nazism. A Small Light will be released in full on May 2.

Wild Life: A Love Story



The National Geographic docufilm, to be released on May 26, will resume the events of the life of Kristine Tompkins and Doug Tompkins, the founders of the well-known brands Patagonia and The North Face. The cameras will accompany the couple in their new project: to create new national parks in Chile and Argentina.

More news to come:

– Crater (from May 12)

– In the Clearing (from May 24)

– Grown-ish (second part of the fifth season arriving on May 3)

– New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 (from May 31).