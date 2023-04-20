Rafael Nadal nor will he be able to play the tennis tournament of Madridwhich will begin next week, having not experienced his psoas injury “the evolution they said” and having undertaken “a new treatment” before which he cannot give deadlines for its reappearance.

The Spanish player has not played since the Australian Open last January. Of the season on land, he has already missed the tournaments of Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, waiting for what happens with Rome and Roland Garros.

Inactivity has led him to 14th place in the ATP ranking. Nadal published this Thursday a video in which he explains to his followers what his current state is and recalls that in Australia he suffered “a significant injury to the psoas” whose recovery was estimated in six or eight weeks.

there is already concern

“And we go for fourteen,” he emphasizes. “The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected,” she says.

“Evolution is not what we were initially told.” Nadal expresses the illusion that made him play the tournaments that have always been the most important for him.

“I’ve lost myself for now Monte Carlo and Barcelona and unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid”. The winner of 22 grand slams reiterated that “the injury still hasn’t healed” and he can’t work the way he needs to compete.

“I have been training but a few days ago we decided to change course and do another treatment to see if things improve and I can get to whatever comes,” he says, before warning that he may not give deadlines for his return to the slopes.

Does he retire?

“The only thing left to do is work and try to have the right attitude,” he concludes. Nadal has won the Madrid Masters 1,000 five times, the last time in 2017. Last year he lost in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz.

With his presence in the Caja Mágica already ruled out, what follows on the calendar is the Rome tournament from May 10 and Roland Garros from May 28, an appointment that Nadal has conquered fourteen times.

Social networks were filled with messages of support, but also with many questions, and there the theme is that his retirement is cooking.

