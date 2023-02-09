Are Buzz and Woody back? Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has reported on Toy story 5 and more sequels to hit movies after “Lightyear”.

Toy story 5 is a reality. The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, confirmed the development of new sequels to some of his most famous animated films, among which was none other than the story of buzz and woody. The announcement was made at an executive meeting and comes after the box office flop of “Lightyear”, a spin-off that caused quite a bit of controversy in 2022 due to the inclusion of an LGBT kiss in one of its scenes. What other animated films will also have a second part?

“Toy Story” returns to save the franchise

Although the commitment to a spin-off with a more serious tone had sounded like a good idea at first, the truth is that “Lightyear” ended up overshadowed by controversy and its box office barely reached 226 million dollars.

The first “Toy Story” movie was released in 1995 and the fourth in 2019. Photo: LR/Disney composition See also How to get to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, USA from Mexico

The difference is abysmal when compared to the collection of “Toy story 3” and “Toy story 4”who both achieved a total of more than $1 billion each.

In such a way, according to Bob Iger, everything announced would indicate that Disney would be aiming to stay in the original line of its animated stories and not make more spin-offs.

“Frozen 3” and “Zootopia 2” on the way

Among the announcements by Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, are also other sequels to animated films such as “Frozen” and “Zootopia”. At the moment, they do not have any possible release date and it is expected that they will reach the cinema and streaming later.

The “Frozen” franchise is another of Disney’s greatest hits. Photo: Disney

Likewise, it was confirmed that a new experience based on the world of “Avatar” would arrive at Disneyland in the city of Anaheim, California.