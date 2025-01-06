Three Kings’ Day is the last one in which the Disney Channel will accompany Spanish children, Well this January 6th it closes definitively.

The children’s chain, which broadcast on DTT has been in Spain for 27 yearsalmost three decades in which its content filled the childhood of several generations of children, with titles that are now iconic.

It is still present for many that Art Attack presented by Jordi Cruz who turned many into artemaniacs and filled the houses with all kinds of crafts.

The patio band, Wizards of Waverly Place, Class Change, Lizzie McGuire, High School Musical and Camp Rock, the incredibles Phineas and Ferb with Perry the platypus either Hannah Montana They are other of the most remembered titles.

In fact, by consulting the programming for this last day of broadcast, you can see that it will be this last title that will close the channel. The two chapters that make up the special episode of Hannah Montana titled Wherever I go It will be what Disney Channel goes black with, around midnight tonight.

They can also be seen throughout the day other iconic titles of those already mentioned and with an air of farewellas High School Musical 3: End of Course; Phineas and Ferb. The last day of summer (Part 1 and 2); Zack and Cody: All aboard. Graduation on board; Jessie (Jessie goes to Hollywood) either The Wizards of Waverly Place Who will be the family wizard? (parts 1 and 2).

“Haberos accompanying you while you were growing up has been an honor. Since the Wildcats even the concoctions of Art AttackWe will always carry you in our hearts. On behalf of the entire Disney Channel team: thank you for the adventure,” the channel said in a message posted on X as a farewell.