Fires | In Konala, fire in an apartment building, two to the hospital

Emergency services checked three people who had been exposed to smoke.

in Konala A fire broke out in an apartment building in Helsinki on Thursday morning.

At least three people were exposed to the smoke and were checked by the emergency services, according to the rescue service's situation center. Two of the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, the rescue service says in message service X.

The rescue service was alerted to Hilapellontie before four in the morning. The apartment on the third floor was turned off about 40 minutes after that. After five, the apartment building was being aired.

The apartment next door to the burned apartment also suffered severe smoke damage.

For alarm responded strongly, according to the situation center. There were at least three rescue units and five other units. Help was also received from the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service. In addition, first aid and the police were present.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.