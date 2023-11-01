The Disney 100 quiz has already updated its questions and today, Wednesday, November 1fans of the firm Mickey Mouse You can start winning amazing prizes. In that way? The giant brand of movies and series has started a campaign in TikTok and has published a maybe on the occasion of celebrating his centenary together with all his followers.

The objective here is for you to overcome the challenge of correctly answering the questions that will appear daily or weekly. For this week fans have to get the cards Asha, Gorgu, Mickey, Groot, Lizzie McGuire and Joy. In this note, we will give you all the answers to the questionnaire so that you can win all the prizes.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney 100 Quiz, October 31: CORRECT ANSWERS to the TikTok challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GujoWe2yD-A&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Flarepublica.pe%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

What are the correct answers to the Disney 100 quiz, this November 1?

What is the name of the star that Tiana makes a wish upon? evening star

Who Isn’t a Chef in Gusteau’s Kitchen? Javert

What year was National Geographic founded? 1888

What character appears in every episode of Phineas and Ferb? Perry

Does the people’s journey in Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure happen from a rat’s point of view? TRUE

Here are the questions from the Disney questionnaire with the answers we have given you. Photo capture: Disney

What prizes does Disney have in store for its fans for its centenary?

From October 30 to November 6, 2023, Disney will deliver the frame of BB-8 (‘Star Wars’ character). Likewise, in the fourth week, that is, from November 6 to 14, fans who answer the questionnaire correctly will be rewarded with the ears of Minnie Mouse.

How to get letters with the Disney 100 quiz, November 1?

In order to access the prizes ofdisneyin celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application ofTikTokon your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write‘Disney 100’In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire. After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire

YOU CAN SEE: Disney 100 Quiz, October 30: CORRECT ANSWERS

What other ways are there to get the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering thedisney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page

Follow an official Disney account

Watch a Disney video

Share the page

Take the Disney quiz

Open the Disney+ app

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

#Disney #Quiz #November #CORRECT #ANSWERS #TikTok #challenge