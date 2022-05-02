Gómez Palacio.- Security elements had to mobilize due to a family fight that started when a young woman found her father leaving a motel with her maternal aunt in Gómez Palacios, Durango.

Everything was recorded on video and uploaded to social networks, where it quickly went viral thanks to the curiosity of Internet users.

In the clip you can see Mireya, a woman in her 40s who wears a blue blouse Y denim pants of the same color; Also to a man of a similar age; both of them are the marked as unfaithful.

“We found her leaving the motel with my dad (…) Mireya, my mom’s sister, slept with my dad. We took her out of the motel,” shouted the enraged young woman, who even tried to hit her aunt for being intimate with her. his brother-in-law.

The situation became so tense that the alleged unfaithful woman began to run in the middle of the street to escape from her niece, and the camera that documented everything in real time. “Run, Mireya, like the rat you are,” she heard herself.

Once the aunt fled, it was the father’s turn, who, without saying a word, was chased away by his daughter with the phrase: “Get out of here, you disgusting pig (…) and don’t even go back home, because there you have no place.”

When the subject opened the door of his car to get in and leave, the young woman was heard apparently spitting on his back or neck.

Finally, the daughter of whom she was deceived, approached the road officers who were guarding the scene to ask for the support of medical personnel for her mother, who “became very ill” upon discovering the infidelity of her husband and sister.

Although it is known that this happened in Gómez Palacio, Durango, there is no exact information on the date.