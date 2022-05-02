Falcao García, on the day of his return to goal, had luxury guests

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.
Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.
Athletes visited the Tiger in Madrid.
May 01, 2022, 07:26 PM
A goal by Colombian striker Radamel Falcao at 77 minuteswhen he had only had one on the pitch after two months without playing due to injury, allowed Rayo Vallecano to add a valuable point against Real Sociedad that allows him to practically ensure permanence and keeps the Basque team in sixth place.
The match changed when Radamel Falcao entered the pitch after two months out due to injury. One minute was enough for the Colombian to reconcile himself with the goal by pushing a ball that Remiro crashed into the post with a clearance after a shot by Álvaro García. The goal encouraged Rayo, who sought victory until the end, putting balls into the heart of the area in search of Falcao, but Real’s defense, very effective, prevented a new goal from the Madrid team.
Guests in Madrid
Falcao had the visit of two compatriots, the tennis players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farahwho are in Madrid to participate in the Masters, this week.
“Great, scoring. Thanks for the invitation. @FALCAO”, was Cabal’s message on their networks.
El Tigre replied with the message: “Thank you for the visit.”
