Have you ever thought that a spider could be a disguise artist? Well, an incredible one discovery shows us that some male and female spiders collaborate to appear together as a single flower, a deception towards predators and prey. This surprising strategy was observed in the Thomisus guangxicus species in China, marking perhaps the first case of cooperative mimicry documented in the animal world.

Cooperative mimicry: the art of couple disguise

The strategy of these crab spiders is not only fascinating but also incredibly effective. The male, smaller and darker in color, can imitate the pistil of the flower, while the female, larger and lighter in color, seems to emulate the fused petals. This perfect synergy allows them to blend into the environment, becoming almost invisible to the eyes of those around them.

Imagine walking in one rain forest and stumbling upon a flower that is actually made up of two spiders. This is exactly what happened to Shi Mao Wu And Jiang-Yun Gao, the researchers who made this fascinating discovery. While exploring Yunnan province, China, they noticed how these spiders could completely deceive perception, camouflaging themselves with their surroundings.

A brown male Thomisus guangxicus spider, center, and a light amber female just below, among Hoya pandurata flowers

Are they really flowers? The doubt of the experts

Not all the scientists I am completely convinced that what Wu and Gao have observed be a case of cooperative mimicry. Gabriele Greco, for example, underlines how difficult it is to establish the precise nature of this behavior. It could simply be an interaction related to courtship and mating, which is common in many species Of spiders.

And you, have you ever noticed something similar in the nature? Share your experience or curiosities about spiders and their incredible world!