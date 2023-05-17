Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Diseases | THL anticipates: A booster dose of the corona vaccine for the elderly and certain risk groups in the fall

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in World Europe
THL will refine its preliminary estimate in June.

For the elderly and for certain risk groups, a booster dose of the corona vaccine will probably be recommended in the fall, says the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) based on the current assessment.

In the fall, the booster vaccine that is probably recommended applies to people over 65 and medical risk groups. According to THL, based on current research data, healthy adults under 65, including social security professionals, and children do not need an additional booster in the fall.

The vaccine is supposed to be given at the same time as the flu vaccination in November–December.

The autumn vaccination recommendation is confirmed if it has medical and epidemiological reasons. THL will refine its preliminary estimate in June, when there may be more detailed information about, for example, the vaccine in use in the fall and its estimated effectiveness against the variants circulating at that time.

