The challenges facing the global automotive landscape over the next few years will not spare Tesla. He has no doubts about it all the same Elon Muskwho is the CEO of Tesla: during the company’s annual meeting of shareholders in Austin, Texas, the South African manager spoke about a company that “it is not immune to the global economic context”also predicting that things will only be difficult at the macroeconomic level “at least for the next 12 months“.

Think about the promotion

To increase sales in times of greatest difficulty, Tesla could resort to a tool almost never used by the US manufacturer, a very widespread form of marketing but which Elon Musk has never liked: advertise their electric cars. “We’ll try to promote and do some publicity with our vehicles, we’ll see how it goes”Musk specified.

No resignations

The South African manager also spoke briefly about his potential resignation as CEO of Tesla. A hypothesis categorically denied by Musk: “It is not so“. He denies, and then relaunches talking about two new models that Tesla is preparing to introduce: they are both dedicated to the mass market and are still under development today, in the future Musk hopes to be able to produce over 5 million units. One last hint to the Cybertruck and Roadster: Musk’s declared goal for the pick-up is to reach 250,000 units produced each year (depending on demand), while for the battery-powered sports car the hope is to start production next year.

Supervise child labour

Final comment on the production of electric cars, or rather on the extraction work that is done in the cobalt mines essential for the production of the batteries: in this case, the absolute priority of the Palo Alto car manufacturer is to avoid any case of child exploitation. “We will put a webcam in the mines, and if anyone sees any children please let us know”Musk concluded, adding that most of Tesla’s battery packs were iron-based and that the company used only one small amount of cobalt.