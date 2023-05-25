The present day, 25 of Maythe Catholic Church commemorates the life and sacrifice of Augustine Calocaa holy martyr who defended his faith in times of religious persecution in Mexico.

Augustine Caloca he became a symbol of strength and determination in his fight for religious freedom and the rights of the faithful.

Augustine Caloca was born in the 19th century at a time of political and religious tensions in Mexico. At that time, the Catholic Church was facing persecution by the government, and restrictions were placed on the practice of worship. Catholic.

Despite the difficulties, Agustín Caloca remained firm in his faith and dedicated himself to protecting and supporting the catholic community.

As a lay leader, Agustín Caloca played a leading role in organizing and peacefully resisting persecution religious.

He worked tirelessly to defend the rights of the faithful and keep the flame of faith alive in the midst of adversity. He was a fervent defender of the religious freedom and an inspiration to those seeking to protect their Catholic identity.

Courage and conviction Augustine Caloca they led him to face great risks in his fight for faith. He became persecuted for his defense of the Church and was arrested and imprisoned on several occasions but refused to renounce his faith.

The martyrdom of Agustín Caloca occurred on May 25, 1927when it was executed for his faith in a public square.