The Popular Party candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, announced this Thursday, during a meeting with young people in Cartagena, the creation in the next legislature of a Student Transport Card that will have discounts of up to 50% on long-distance journeys and free transport on weekends for those under 35 “to promote their responsible leisure”.

Likewise, López Miras also promised to increase the routes of the Movibus bus lines by 20% and to “promote the Youth Pass ‘Muévete’ which, with a monthly cost of 20 euros, will allow you to make all the trips you want in the metropolitan areas Murcia and Cartagena.

The candidate stressed that these measures “add to those already announced, such as tuition aid so that they can get their driver’s license, rental aid, or programs to start and develop their business idea or boost their business.” training”. He also assured that in order to respond “to the concerns of our young people” they plan to “expand the FP offer with new titles and more places, as well as more scholarships and an additional supplement of 450 euros per student for the Erasmus program.”

«We will create a First Job Plan for young university students and we will implement incentives and recognition programs for companies that hire people under 30 years of age. In addition, we will develop the ‘First labor practice’ program in the public administrations”, assured López Miras, while stressing that “we will facilitate access to financing for young entrepreneurs with tax incentives to undertake, and with second chance programmes.

Other topics he discussed was the Youth Guarantee, with which he pointed out that they will finance “up to 20% of the appraisal value so that they can get one hundred percent financing on the purchase of their first home and we will launch aid of up to 360 euros to pay the rent.” He also promised aid of “up to 10,000 euros for the purchase of subsidized housing, and with up to 10,800 if it is purchased in a population of less than 10,000 inhabitants.”

Finally, López Miras, stressed that “In the PP we listen to young people because their opinion counts and we have a commitment to them. Talking about the future of young people is talking about the future of our coexistence model, because our young people need policies that give them more security and certainty”.