O power360 conducted a survey of the age profile of coronavirus victims in Brazil and in 4 other countries with a large number of diagnosed cases. Most of the deaths caused by the disease are people over 60 years old.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

BRAZIL

In the country, people aged 60 years or more represented 67.8% of those killed by covid until September 30, 2021. 384,869 deaths in this age group. The rate dropped 7.6 percentage points from what was observed until September 30, 2020.

People under 60 are 32.2% of victims, about 1/3 of deaths. Dead under the age of 30 represent 1.7% of the total, practically the same rate observed in the previous period.

U.S

As of September 25, 2021, 687,172 covid deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to data from CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). The proportion of victims by age follows patterns from other countries. The greatest number of victims is concentrated in the age groups above 60 years old.

Among those killed to date, 76.9% were 65 years or older. The highest rate among the age groups analyzed by the agency is among those who are 85 years of age or older. This group concentrates 27.8% of deaths. The percentage dropped 5.3 points compared to the period that runs until May 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was 33.1%.

ITALY

The age group most affected by the disease in Italy is composed of elderly people aged 80 to 89 years, who represent 40.2% of victims until September 29, 2021.

Among the countries analyzed, Italy has the lowest percentage of covid victims under 30 years of age. This age group represents 0.1% of the total deaths, a rate that remained stable in relation to the period from the beginning of the pandemic to September 22, 2020.

UNITED KINGDOM

The records from Scotland and Northern Ireland were not considered in the analysis due to lack of detailing of the age range of the victims. England and Wales concentrate more than 90% of the population of the United Kingdom.

As of September 17, 2021, 92.6% of the dead in the 2 countries were aged 60 years or older. There was a variation of 0.8% less in relation to the period from the beginning of the health crisis to September 2020.

On the other end of the spectrum, young people under the age of 30 represent only 0.2% of victims. This percentage remained stable compared to the same period last year.

SWEDEN

The dead aged 60 and over are 96% of the victims. The most affected are between 80 and 89 years old, representing 40.6% of the total.