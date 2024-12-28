The Costa Brava is known for its beaches. Names like Aiguablava, Tamariu, Sa Tuna or L’Escala immediately transport us to the best days of summer and some typically Mediterranean landscapes. But among all these kilometers of coast there is much more and the best thing is that you don’t have to wait for the hottest months and more tourists to enjoy it.

The excuse to get lost in the province of Gerona is going to be the wine, wines that have the seal of Designation of Origin and whose small wineries have been improving for centuries. And wine has been produced here since the 6th century BC, when The first Greco-Roman colonies settled in these fertile lands. That is why this Ampurdán wine route starts from Ampurias, where it all began.

First stop

Located in front of the Mediterranean, the ruins of Empúries They are the only archaeological site on the Iberian Peninsula where the remains of a Greek city, Emporion, coexist with those of a Roman city, Emporiae. A tremendously special place both for its location and for the importance of its legacy and that it can be explored with the help of an archaeologist and sommelier during the visits organized by Glops d’història. A tour in which the history of wine becomes even more important.

Second stop

Cap de Creus Natural Park. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A little further north you reach Roses, the gateway to the Cap de Creus Natural Park. Here, in addition to being able to visit elBulli1846, a museum about Ferran Adrià’s restaurant, it is easy to distinguish the vineyards that once again occupy the slopes in the form of a terrace, as was done centuries ago and now many wineries are trying to recover. A good example is the Mas Marés winery, which organizes different activities such as tastings in the vineyards at sunset. One of the best plans in the area.

Third stop

Perelada Winery. perelada.com

It’s time to separate yourself from the sea and enter the Alto Ampurdán to visit one of the most spectacular wineries in our country: Perelada. Designed by RCR Arquitectes, 2017 Pritzker winners, It was inaugurated two years ago coinciding with the centenary of the Suqué Mateu family’s business project. It is a design winery, very different from the concept or idea you have when you think of a traditional winery, which is also accompanied by a luxury hotel with a spa and a Michelin star restaurant.

From here to Capmany There are 16 kilometers and more than ten wineries that open their doors and sell their wines to be able to buy and know this Denomination of Origin in depth which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Fourth stop

Very close to Capmany there is a space that must be included in the route if you like to experiment with wine. In Vinyes d’Olivardots, Laura Masramon shows how wine can pair with everything you like, It’s just about finding the right broth. Thus, you just have to tell them if you prefer the pairing with cheese, chocolate or any other product from the area, where good things abound.





Fifth stop

Cantallops village. Getty Images

Cantallops marks the end of the Ampurdán wine route. Almost on the border with France, this small stone town in the traditional Empordà style which continues to maintain a medieval layout. A point where you have to try the wines from their wineries to compare them with the first ones, those that are produced by the sea, where the tastiest route in Gerona began.

