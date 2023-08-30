Rosstat reported an increase in real wages of Russians in June by 10.5% year-on-year

The real wages of Russians in June increased by 10.5 percent compared to the same month last year. Writes about it TASS with reference to Rosstat data.

Compared to the previous month – May – salaries increased by 4.8 percent. For the first half of 2023, the indicator increased by 6.8 percent in annual terms. Real wages characterize the purchasing power of the population – it is understood as the volume of goods and services that a person can buy with his nominal salary.

The average nominal salary of Russians in June reached 76.604 rubles, adding 14.1 percent in annual terms. In the first six months of the year, nominal wages increased by 12.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

At the same time, the ruble has weakened by more than 30 percent since the beginning of the year. According to the results bidding On the Moscow Exchange on August 30, the dollar cost 96.2 rubles, the euro – 105.3 rubles.